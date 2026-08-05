Baku, Astana move to strengthen Middle Corridor trade route

5 August 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, held talks with Assel Zhanassova, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, focusing on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in transport, logistics and digital infrastructure.

AzerNEWS reports that during the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and explored opportunities for further development in strategically important sectors.

Particular attention was given to the advancement of the Middle Corridor, including measures aimed at enhancing its competitiveness and increasing its role as a key Eurasian trade route. The discussions also covered the modernization and expansion of port and transport infrastructure, broader adoption of digital platforms, simplification of road freight transportation procedures, and the implementation of a new ferry project.

The talks highlighted the growing importance of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation in strengthening regional connectivity and improving trade links across the Caspian region.