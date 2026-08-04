Drone strike triggers fire at Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Leningrad Oblast

4 August 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A fire broke out at a Wildberries logistics facility in Russia's Leningrad Oblast following a drone attack, AzerNEWS reports, citing regional media outlets.

According to the media, the incident occurred at the logistics center in Krasny Bor, where emergency crews were dispatched to contain the blaze.

"The attack caused a fire at the company's logistics facility in Krasny Bor, Leningrad Oblast. Firefighting teams are currently working at the scene. The facility was evacuated in advance, and according to preliminary information, there have been no casualties," the company said in a statement.

As a precaution, the company has temporarily suspended the acceptance of incoming deliveries at the affected site. Shipments are being redirected to other logistics facilities while operations at the damaged center remain disrupted.