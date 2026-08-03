Sabah's potential opponents to be decided in UEFA Champions League draw

3 August 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The draw for the UEFA Champions League play-off round will take place on August 3, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijani champions Sabah will learn their potential opponents during the ceremony.

The draw ceremony will begin at 14:00 Baku time in Nyon, Switzerland.

Before reaching the play-off stage, Sabah must overcome Denmark's AGF Aarhus in the third qualifying round.

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League play-off round are scheduled for August 18–19, with the return matches to be played on August 25–26.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League is actively underway, having kicked off its qualifying rounds in July 2026.

The tournament will feature 36 teams in the league phase, culminating in the final at the Estadio Metropolitanoin Madrid, Spain, on June 5, 2027.