Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Lerik district

1 August 2026 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan's Lerik district, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center, the earthquake originated at a depth of 26 kilometers.

The tremor was not felt by residents.

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Seismologists continue to monitor the situation.