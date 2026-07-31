Informal Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries underway in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]
An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries is underway in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Congress Center in Cholpon-Ata to attend the İnformal Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries.
The heads of state addressed the meeting.
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