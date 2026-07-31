Informal Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries underway in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries is underway in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Congress Center in Cholpon-Ata to attend the İnformal Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries.

The heads of state addressed the meeting.