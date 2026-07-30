Syrian diplomat accused of role in journalist's 2016 abduction and affiliation with Al-Qaeda

30 July 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

American journalist Lindsey Snell has accused Mohammed Qantri, Syria’s chargé d’affaires in Washington, of participating in her 2016 abduction while he was a member of Jabhat al-Nusra, then al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, AzerNEWS reports.

Snell published video footage and excerpts from an interview she conducted with a masked al-Nusra member in 2016, claiming the individual was Qantri before he entered Syria's diplomatic service. She alleges he was among those involved in detaining her after she interviewed him in opposition-held territory.

According to Snell, she had received permission to report from areas controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra before being detained. She said she later escaped captivity with the assistance of a local Syrian.

Qantri has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Before being appointed Syria's top diplomat in Washington earlier this year, Qantri served in the country's post-Assad transitional government. His appointment came as the United States and Syria began restoring diplomatic engagement following the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad.

The allegations have resurfaced amid Washington's efforts to normalize relations with Syria's new leadership. US President Donald Trump recently announced plans to remove Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, citing progress by the government of Ahmed al-Sharaa, while US officials have expanded diplomatic contacts with Damascus.

Neither the United States Department of State nor Syrian authorities have publicly commented on Snell's accusations against Qantri.