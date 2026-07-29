Tickets now on sale for Baku's anniversary gala Night of Dancing Diamonds [VIDEO]

29 July 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku is set to become the world capital of dance as the fifth anniversary edition of Night of the Dancing Diamonds takes center stage on October 30 as part of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

One of the year's most anticipated cultural events, the gala production will bring together dance, music, theatre, poetry, and cinema in a spectacular multidisciplinary performance. Festival organizers have officially announced the start of ticket sales for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of art and international cultural dialogue.

Tickets are now available on the festival's official website: https://azdf.world.

With a limited number of seats available, organizers encourage audiences to purchase tickets in advance and secure their place at what is expected to be one of the most remarkable cultural evenings of 2026.

More than a dance concert, Night of the Dancing Diamonds is a large-scale theatrical production that will unite world-renowned dancers, world champions, rising talents, performers, and musicians on one stage. Audiences can look forward to a unique artistic experience combining live music, choreography, theatrical performances, poetry, and cinematic visual effects into a single immersive production.

The gala will feature an impressive theatrical performance accompanied by the Boris Myagkov Orchestra, with appearances by internationally acclaimed dance stars, championship-winning performers, and promising young talents. The evening will celebrate international unity, cultural dialogue, and artistic excellence. Following the official program, guests will be invited to a vibrant Salsa Party, bringing participants and audiences together in an atmosphere of dance, celebration, and friendship.

The anniversary edition of Night of the Dancing Diamonds will serve as the centerpiece of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2026, taking place from October 29 to November 1. The festival is expected to welcome more than 1,000 participants from over 20 countries, featuring international dance championships, educational programs, masterclasses, and meetings with leading figures from the global dance industry.

This year's organizers promise an entirely new format for the anniversary gala, where cutting-edge stage technology, original artistic direction, and innovative creative concepts will transform the evening into an extraordinary journey through the world of the arts. Music, dance, theatre, poetry, and cinema will merge into a powerful emotional experience designed to leave a lasting impression on every guest.

Already recognized as one of the region's most ambitious dance productions, Night of the Dancing Diamonds has become a symbol of five years of artistic growth, international collaboration, and the unifying power of dance.

An anniversary production where music, dance, theatre, poetry, and cinema come together. One stage. One evening. Thousands of emotions.

The festival is organized by Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS), led by founder and president Olga Krasnyanskaya; the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AZDC), headed by its president, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tarana Muradova; and festival co-founders, six-time World Dance Champions Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.