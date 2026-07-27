India summons Ukrainian ambassador after attacks on vessels carrying Indian sailors

27 July 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

India has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador following attacks on vessels carrying Indian sailors, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Indian government, this decision reflects its increasing focus on protecting the interests and security of Indian maritime workers operating in high-risk zones. Authorities have raised concerns about the dangers faced by seafarers as military activity continues to impact commercial shipping routes.

On July 26, India’s Ministry of External Affairs advised citizens to carefully assess security risks before accepting employment on commercial vessels operating in conflict-affected areas.

Last week, India summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov after four Indian sailors were killed in a strike on the cargo vessel MV Golden Leo, which Indian authorities said had departed from the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

The deaths of the sailors were reported on July 20. According to Reuters, the Golden Leo was sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, and its crew included citizens of India and Syria.