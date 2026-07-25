Saudi Arabia issues early warning for Yanbu amid heightened Red Sea tensions

25 July 2026 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued an early warning on Saturday to residents of the western Yanbu governorate over a "potential danger", without specifying the nature of the threat.

The alert was issued through the National Early Warning Platform. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed and lifted the warning. No casualties or damage were reported.

The alert came amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement over maritime security in the Red Sea.

The Saudi-led coalition recently launched what it described as a proportionate military response against Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah province after the group threatened to restrict Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia on Monday, prompting the coalition to warn that it would respond firmly to any threat to maritime security.