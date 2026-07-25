Azerbaijan police solve 49 crimes and detain 106 wanted persons

25 July 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Police officers in Azerbaijan have solved 49 crimes reported across the country on July 24, according to the Interior Ministry's press service.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the Interior Ministry, that a total of 106 people wanted by law enforcement were detained and handed over to the relevant authorities. Of these, 74 were wanted over outstanding debts.

Police also uncovered 17 drug-related offences and identified three cases involving the discovery and seizure of illegally held firearms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, 43 people suspected of committing crimes were detained.