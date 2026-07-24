Elon Musk predicts AI could surpass human intelligence within five years

24 July 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that artificial intelligence could surpass the combined intelligence of all humans within the next five years.

According to AzerNEWS, Musk shared his views in an interview with The Economist, expressing both concern and admiration for the rapid development of AI technology.

He said that artificial intelligence makes him anxious because of its potential risks, but he remains optimistic about the future. According to him, by around 2036, robots and advanced AI systems may be capable of performing most types of physical and intellectual work.

If such progress continues, Musk believes that employment could become a personal choice rather than a necessity for survival. People may work because they want to, not because they need income to meet their basic needs.

The entrepreneur also suggested that widespread automation could lead to what he described as "unprecedented abundance." In his view, as machines produce goods and services on a massive scale, the traditional importance of money could gradually decline. He argued that governments might eventually provide citizens with financial support, as the economy could face a greater risk of deflation than inflation due to extremely high levels of production.

Credit: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO