Israeli official says direct clash with Turkish military 'could happen tomorrow'

23 July 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli has warned that a direct military confrontation between Israel and Türkiye is a possible scenario, citing growing tensions between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Chikli said there "could be direct contact with the Turkish army at sea," adding that such a development "is not an impossible scenario" and "could happen as early as tomorrow morning."

His remarks come amid increasingly strained relations between Israel and Türkiye, with both governments exchanging sharp criticism over regional issues.

Chikli also criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his rhetoric toward Israel, accusing him of "bigotry" despite what he described as Israel's past humanitarian assistance to Türkiye.

"The State of Israel sent a huge delegation to rescue Turkish citizens after the country's devastating earthquake," Chikli said, adding that Türkiye's current attitude toward Israel was "beyond imagination."

The minister further claimed that Israel had previously helped save Erdogan's life by sending an Israeli doctor to treat him for cancer, though he did not provide evidence to support the assertion.