Sergey Lavrov, Marco Rubio discuss Ukraine conflict during Manila meeting

23 July 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Manila on the sidelines of ministerial-level events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), AzerNEWS reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, the two officials held a detailed exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, building on recent high-level contacts.

During discussions on Ukraine, Lavrov briefed his US counterpart on the situation along the line of contact and reaffirmed Russia's readiness to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the conflict. He also reiterated Moscow's commitment to the proposals put forward by the US side during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage.

The two officials also discussed regional and international issues, including the situation in the Gulf.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue contacts between their foreign ministries, including through participation in international organizations.