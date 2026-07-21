Baku,Tashkent expand cooperation in creative industries [PHOTOS]

21 July 2026 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Murad Huseynov has held a meeting with Nodirbek Sayfullayev, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan, at the Uzbek Ministry of Culture, AzerNEWS reports.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Murad Huseynov congratulated Sayfullayev on his appointment to the new position and invited him to attend the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the officials exchanged views on organizing reciprocal Cinema Days, establishing direct cultural ties between cities, creating joint music groups, and holding joint concert programs.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have long maintained close cultural relations based on shared historical and cultural connections. Cooperation between the two countries covers various fields, including cinema, music, theater, literature, cultural heritage, and creative industries.

Cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have become an important part of bilateral relations, with both countries regularly hosting cultural days, concerts, exhibitions, and artistic events.

These initiatives help promote national traditions, strengthen people-to-people ties, and create opportunities for cooperation between cultural institutions and creative professionals.

Cinema is among the key areas of cultural cooperation. Azerbaijani and Uzbek filmmakers have maintained professional links for decades, with cooperation developing through film screenings, festivals, and creative exchanges.

The organization of mutual Cinema Days is aimed at introducing audiences in both countries to each other's film industries, supporting dialogue between filmmakers, and encouraging future joint projects.

Music and performing arts also remain important areas of partnership. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share strong classical music traditions and continue to develop cooperation through festivals, performances, and exchanges among artists. Joint musical projects and concert programs are expected to further strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.