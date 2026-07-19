Bayern Munich and PSG launch official bids for Djed Spence

19 July 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have entered a high-stakes transfer battle to secure the signature of Tottenham Hotspur and England defender Djed Spence, AzerNEWS reports.

Both powerhouse clubs have submitted official offers to Tottenham for the 25-year-old wing-back, who has emerged as one of the major breakout revelations of the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It remains unclear which project will ultimately convince the dynamic defender. Spence is currently tied to a long-term contract at Tottenham that runs until June 30, 2029.

A graduate of the Fulham youth academy, Spence has built a diverse resume through various spells with Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa. In addition to the strong interest from Germany and France, Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are also closely tracking the player's situation.