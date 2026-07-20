Azerbaijan approves Action Plan for Implementation of Employment Strategy for 2026–2030

20 July 2026 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Action Plan for the Implementation of the Employment Strategy for 2026–2030 has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan is to coordinate the implementation of the measures outlined in the Action Plan and, once a year, submit a report to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the progress of its implementation.

The Center for Economic Reform Analysis and Communications will monitor and evaluate the implementation of the measures outlined in the Action Plan, as commissioned by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been tasked to resolve any issues arising from this decree.