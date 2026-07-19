Japan unveils 'human refrigerator' to help prevent heatstroke

19 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Japan introduced a single-person cooling cabin designed to help people quickly recover from extreme heat and reduce the risk of heatstroke, AzerNEWS reports, citing SoraNews24.

The device, called the Do Hiemon Box and described by its developers as a "human refrigerator," maintains an internal temperature of around 15°C. Once a person sits in the built-in chair, the system directs 5°C cooled air toward the head, neck, shoulders, and back.

According to the developers, users begin to feel a noticeable cooling effect within five minutes, while a 10-minute session can help relieve symptoms of heatstroke and rapidly lower body temperature.

The cooling cabin features three cooling modes, automatically shuts off after 20 minutes, and consumes about half the electricity of a conventional portable air conditioner, making it an energy-efficient solution for coping with extreme summer heat.

The product went on sale in April and has already begun appearing in public spaces. Earlier this year, one unit was donated to Maebashi City Hall in Gunma Prefecture, where visitors can use it free of charge during opening hours if they need to cool down.