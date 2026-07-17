World Cup final might be postponed amid wildfire smoke

17 July 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina could be postponed due to air quality concerns caused by ongoing wildfires in Canada, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

Smoke from the wildfires has spread to northern U.S. states, creating potentially hazardous air conditions. The polluted air is reportedly raising health concerns for players, coaching staff, and fans expected to attend the match.

Several outdoor events in Chicago have already been canceled due to the deteriorating air quality. The MLS regular-season match between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps has also been postponed.

As forecasts suggest the smoke may not clear in the coming days, some experts believe the World Cup final, scheduled to take place in New York, could also be affected.

There is currently no official decision regarding a possible postponement of the decisive match.

However, FIFA has emergency protocols allowing changes to the tournament schedule if air pollution levels pose a health risk.

The World Cup final, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is scheduled to be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.