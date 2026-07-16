Iran warns of retaliation over Trump's latest desire to strike its infrastructure

16 July 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Armed Forces' operational command center warned the United States on Thursday of retaliatory strikes if Washington follows through on US President Donald Trump's threats and targets Iranian critical infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

"Should the recent threats by the utterly empty-headed President of the United States to target the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran be carried out by that country's invading army, everything that has remained intact due to Iran's nobility - that is, all the infrastructure in the region - will be smashed by the steel fists of the Mighty Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that not a trace of them will remain, as if they had never existed," a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said in a video statement.

Moreover, the Iranian military reiterated that it will not allow US interference in the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances and warned of more severe attacks, "more devastating than ever."

United States President Donald Trump said the US could target Iran's power plants and bridges next week as part of a continued military campaign if Tehran does not agree to talks with Washington.

Trump made the remarks on Fox News, saying Washington would increase pressure on Iran in the coming days. He warned that strikes would be carried out "very hard tonight," "very hard tomorrow night" and "very hard the night after," adding that "next week it gets really bad."

Trump said the larger targets would be "saved for last," including infrastructure that he promised will be "knocked out" if Iran doesn't come to the negotiating table.