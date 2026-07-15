FIFA extends halftime break for 2026 World Cup final show

15 July 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

FIFA will introduce a major change to the traditional match format for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with the halftime interval extended beyond the usual 15 minutes to allow for a special entertainment programme, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

The decisive match, scheduled for July 19, will include a 30-minute halftime break due to a first-ever World Cup final halftime show. The event will feature performances by some of the world's biggest music stars, including Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and South Korean K-pop band BTS. The artistic direction of the show will be overseen by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition of the tournament jointly hosted by three countries — the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also marks the first expansion of the competition to 48 teams, compared with the previous 32-team format.

The tournament is taking place across 16 host cities in North America, with matches being played in venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded format features more teams and more matches, creating the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

The 2026 final will be the culmination of a month-long football celebration that will bring together the world's top national teams and millions of fans from across the globe.