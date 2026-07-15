Fredrik Ferrier reimagines Azerbaijani songs in modern style [VIDEO]

15 July 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

British singer, violinist, and composer Fredrik Ferrier is drawing widespread attention on social media with his contemporary reinterpretations of Azerbaijani music, AzerNEWS reports.

Blending traditional melodies with modern arrangements, Ferrier has introduced international audiences to some of Azerbaijan's most beloved songs, even writing English lyrics for several of them.

His growing repertoire includes the folk song "Sarı Gəlin", the mugham "Bayatı-Şiraz", "Gecələr bulaq başı" by People's Artist Elsa Ibrahimova with lyrics by People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, "Gəl, ey səhər" by People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu with lyrics by People's Poet Fikrat Goja, and "Səndən nigaranam", composed by Kamal with lyrics by Honored Art Worker Baba Vaziroglu, among other works.

Ferrier said that he first discovered the mugham "Bayatı-Şiraz" on YouTube and was immediately captivated by its powerful emotional expression. Although he did not understand the lyrics at the time, he explained that the music transcended language and resonated with him on a deeply emotional level, reinforcing his belief that emotion is a universal language.

According to the musician, his growing appreciation for Azerbaijani music inspired him to explore the country's history and cultural heritage in greater depth.

He has visited Baku several times and has also filmed a series of videos at the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve, reflecting his admiration for Azerbaijan's rich cultural legacy.