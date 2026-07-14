Shahin Novrasli Festival ends in spectacular finale of Brazilian rhythms and carnival in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 concluded on a truly vibrant and emotional note, AzerNEWS reports.

The open-air venue in Icherisheher, the historic heart of Baku, was transformed into a lively slice of Brazil, where fiery rhythms, a carnival parade, and electrifying dances brought one of the brightest musical events of the summer to a spectacular close, Trend's correspondent reports.

The festival reached its grand finale with a magnificent concert of Brazilian music, giving the audience an unforgettable evening filled with boundless energy. Colorful costumes, the performers' genuine smiles, samba rhythms, and the atmosphere of a true carnival captivated the audience from the very first moments.

Taking the stage were Brazilian musicians WINCK (vocals), Isac Jamba (drums), David Oliveira (bass), Luan Barbosa (percussion), along with dancer Aisha. Their performance became a musical journey through Brazil's rich and diverse culture, seamlessly blending samba, jazz, pop, R&B, funk, and traditional Latin American rhythms. Every piece was met with enthusiastic applause, while the performers' energetic dance routines turned the concert into a spectacular open-air show.

A full house was the clearest indication of the festival's widespread appeal. The closing evening brought together Baku residents and visitors to the capital, members of the creative community, renowned cultural and artistic figures, diplomats, music enthusiasts, and representatives of the media.

The festive atmosphere was evident from the very beginning of the concert. Instead of making a traditional entrance onto the stage, the performers appeared among the audience, leading a vibrant carnival procession accompanied by the sounds of percussion instruments. As they made their way through the crowded square, the musicians seemed to draw the audience into the celebration, making it clear from the outset that the final evening of the Shahin Novrasli Festival would become one of the year's most memorable musical events.

It did not take long for the boundary between the stage and the audience to disappear. Festival guests sang along to familiar melodies, danced with the performers, recorded the event on their phones, and greeted each new composition with prolonged applause. The musicians' sincere interaction with the audience filled the evening with warmth, turning the concert into a genuine celebration of music that united people of different ages and cultures.

The historic setting of Icherisheher added a special charm to the event. Its ancient walls, the warm summer evening, and the live music created a unique backdrop for the colorful musical carnival, which will remain a cherished memory for everyone fortunate enough to experience it.

The Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 took place in Icherisheher from July 2 to 12. Over the course of ten days, residents and visitors of Baku explored the musical traditions of countries from around the world through performances by acclaimed artists representing ten nations. In addition to its concert program, the festival featured a crafts fair, daily DJ sets, a showcase of young talents, a literary competition, creative meetings, and jam sessions, once again confirming its status as one of Azerbaijan's most distinctive cultural projects.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.