President: Azerbaijan-Slovakia political relations are at a very high level

14 July 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that mutual visits demonstrate this in a clear and tangible manner.

"Today, Azerbaijan-Slovakia political relations are at a very high level," said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

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