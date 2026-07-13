Israeli paper claims Mossad plotted Ahmadinejad in alleged bid to reshape Iran

13 July 2026 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz claims that Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, established secret contacts with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as part of a broader effort to promote regime change in Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, Mossad agents first sought to establish contact with Ahmadinejad in late 2023 after Israeli intelligence concluded that the former president had become increasingly critical of Iran's ruling establishment following his departure from office in 2013.

Haaretz alleges that Israeli officials viewed Ahmadinejad's criticism of the sanctions regime and Iran's nuclear program as evidence that he might be willing to cooperate with Israel.

The newspaper further claims that Mossad Director David Barnea personally supervised the operation, even postponing scheduled security consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to focus on the developing contacts.

According to the investigation, by early 2026 Ahmadinejad had become one of Israel's most valuable intelligence assets. Haaretz alleges that when Israel prepared what it describes as "Operation Puss in Boots", a purported plan aimed at toppling Iran's government, Ahmadinejad was intended to play a leading political role in a post-regime transition.

The report also claims the alleged operation included influence campaigns inside Iran, efforts to arm and train Kurdish groups in Iraq, recruitment of collaborators within Iran, activation of ethnic minority groups, and military planning to establish logistical corridors for allied militias.

Haaretz says its full investigation also details alleged divisions within Israel's security establishment, including reported opposition from elements of the Israel Defense Forces' Military Intelligence Directorate, discussions within Netanyahu's cabinet, and tense internal debates over whether to halt the operation.

The allegations published by Haaretz have not been independently verified, and Israeli and Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed the claims.