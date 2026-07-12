Lithuania, Norway sign naval cooperation deal to develop next-generation warships

12 July 2026 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

Lithuania and Norway have signed a memorandum of cooperation under a program to develop standardized multi-purpose naval vessels, laying the foundation for the modernization of the Lithuanian Navy and greater involvement of local industry in defense projects, AzerNEWS reports.

The memorandum was signed on July 8 on the sidelines of the NATO summit, according to Alfa.

Under Norway's program, a single modular ship platform will be developed to replace ten different classes of naval vessels. The design will allow ships built on the same hull to be rapidly reconfigured for a variety of missions, reducing long-term maintenance and modernization costs.

Depending on the mission modules installed, the vessels will be capable of carrying out air defense operations using the NASAMS, operating unmanned systems, conducting electronic warfare, laying and clearing naval mines, and engaging surface targets with anti-ship missiles.

Lithuania plans to acquire four such vessels, along with mine countermeasure systems, as part of efforts to prevent a capability gap after 2030. The country's current naval fleet has an average age ranging from 32 to 48 years.

The agreement also aims to strengthen Lithuania's defense industry by ensuring that at least 30% of the project's value is carried out by Lithuanian companies. Domestic manufacturers of electronics, sensors, communications systems and cable products are expected to participate in ship construction and systems integration.

The memorandum does not constitute a procurement contract and creates no financial obligations for either side. Instead, it establishes a framework for future cooperation, with financing, technical specifications and implementation schedules to be negotiated at a later stage.