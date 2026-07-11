Baku Initiative Group signs cooperation agreement with Burkina Faso's Institute of Advanced International Studies [PHOTOS]

11 July 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Advanced International Studies (INHEI) under Burkina Faso's Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the international conference "Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Strengthening Narratives" held in Baku.

AzerNEWS reports that the agreement was signed by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, and Philippe Sandwidi, Director General of the Institute of Advanced International Studies (INHEI).

The memorandum is being viewed as a significant step toward expanding the Baku Initiative Group's institutional engagement across Africa, strengthening its cooperation with academic and policy institutions on issues related to decolonization and international dialogue.

Until now, the Baku Initiative Group has primarily signed cooperation agreements with political parties, liberation movements, and civil society organizations from various countries. The agreement with Burkina Faso's Institute of Advanced International Studies marks the organization's first formal institutional partnership with an official government body of a foreign state, representing a new stage in the development of its international activities.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the conference, which has brought together media representatives, researchers, policymakers, and experts from around the world to discuss the role of journalism and international cooperation in addressing the legacy of colonialism and promoting more inclusive global narratives.