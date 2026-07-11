IAEA: Monitoring situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

11 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General said on Friday that the agency is closely monitoring the situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant amid the renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters following the latest round of consultations between Russia's Rosatom and the IAEA in Kaliningrad, Grossi said that the agency has not noticed any direct attacks on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, only in its vicinity. "We haven't directly observed or confirmed any attacks on the Bushehr plant. But my message is very clear and very important: any attacks against any nuclear power plant are impossible and unacceptable," he stressed.

In addition, the IAEA chief called on all parties to the Middle East conflict to exercise restraint "as the physical integrity of any nuclear facility is an absolute priority for nuclear safety."