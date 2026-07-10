Spectacular ballet gala concert to open 15th Gabala International Music Festival

10 July 2026 23:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A spectacular open-air ballet gala concert will mark the opening of the 15th Gabala International Music Festival on the evening of 29 July, AzerNEWS reports.

This unforgettable performance, featuring renowned ballet stars from Azerbaijan and around the world, will showcase the beauty, elegance and timeless appeal of classical ballet.

On this special evening, the city of Gabala will become an important platform for intercultural dialogue, reflecting the festival's mission of bringing together some of the finest representatives of different countries and cultures.

The stage will welcome Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and leading soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre, Timur Asgarov, alongside the theatre's leading soloist Renata Shakirova; Bavarian State Ballet soloists Frederik Stuckwisch and Zhanna Gubanova; principal dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet Artem Ovcharenko and first soloist Anna Tikhomirova; Vienna State Ballet soloists Alessandro Frola and Madison Young; and Dutch National Ballet soloists Jessica Xuan and Vsevolod Maievskyi.

The gala concert, which will last approximately 90 minutes, will feature excerpts from masterpieces by some of the world's greatest composers. Audiences will enjoy scenes from Ludwig Minkus's Don Quixote, Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, Adolphe Adam's Giselle, together with selections from other much-loved classical ballets.

Performed by internationally acclaimed ballet artists, the gala promises to offer audiences an unforgettable celebration of artistic excellence.

The festival is organised at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music and Gilan. Running from 29 July to 3 August, the 15th Gabala International Music Festival will not only celebrate music but also serve as a bridge between cultures, transcending borders through a series of memorable performances.

In addition to artists from Azerbaijan, the festival will welcome distinguished musicians and performers from Germany, Austria, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Russia and Vietnam.