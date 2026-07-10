Azerbaijan announces 'Stone Chronicle of Karabakh' photography competition

10 July 2026 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has announced the "Stone Chronicle of Karabakh" photography competition, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition, organized with the support of the Gilavar Photo Club Public Association, is dedicated to the Year of Urban Development and Architecture in Azerbaijan and focuses on the historical, cultural, and religious monuments located in the country's liberated territories.

Both professional and amateur photographers are eligible to participate.

Each participant may submit a maximum of three photographs. Entries must be submitted in color or black-and-white digital format (JPEG, 300 dpi). The longer side of each image must be 3,000 pixels, and the file size must not exceed 3 MB.

Outstanding participants will receive certificates, while the competition winners will be awarded diplomas and cash prizes.

Those wishing to participate must register and submit their photographs by September 30, 2026, using the following registration form: https://forms.gle/CN4MPs4pV3Jhy95g8.

For additional information, please visit: https://memim.az/xeberler/qarabagin-das-yaddasi-fotomusabiqesi-elan-olunur-1783679620.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.