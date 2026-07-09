Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects of cooperation in field of sport [PHOTOS]

9 July 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On July 8, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in the fields of youth and sports were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the implementation of joint projects, and expanding cooperation on international platforms.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva and Head of the Ministry's International Relations Department Zarifa Zulfugarova.

Sports cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an important part of the broader bilateral relations between the two countries. The two nations have developed cooperation through exchanges between sports institutions, participation in international events, and collaboration within the Olympic movement.

A key step in sports relations was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and the National Olympic Committee of the UAE on cooperation in the field of the Olympic movement and sports in Abu Dhabi on November 20, 2006.

The agreement created a framework for cooperation, including experience exchange and strengthening ties between the Olympic institutions of both countries.