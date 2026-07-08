SOCAR, PETROCI Holding discuss expanding energy cooperation
State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic President Rovshan Najaf has met with PETROCI Holding Chief Executive Officer Fatoumata Sanogo to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation between the two companies, AzerNEWS reports.
During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with their ongoing collaboration on the development of the Baleine oil and gas field and reviewed the progress achieved under the project.
The discussions also focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between SOCAR and PETROCI Holding across a range of sectors, including oil and petroleum product development and production, trading, refining, digitalization, the application of artificial intelligence, human capital development, and other areas of mutual interest.
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