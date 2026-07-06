Philharmonic Hall launches open-air summer concert season [PHOTOS]

6 July 2026 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Magnificent concert "Face to Face with Art" (İncə Sənətlə üz-üzə) has been held at the Summer Theatre of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The event marked not only the ceremonial conclusion of the concert season but also the official opening of the traditional season of open-air summer concerts.

In the warm atmosphere of a summer evening, the audience was presented with a rich program featuring masterpieces of world classical music. The concert offered listeners a vivid musical journey through different eras and styles, allowing them to once again experience the beauty and versatility of symphonic art.

The stage featured the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by chief conductor and Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The soloist of the evening was People's Artist Murad Huseynov. Their inspired performance, refined sense of style, and seamless collaboration with the orchestra revealed the emotional depth of each work and earned an enthusiastic reception from the audience.

The program included four outstanding works from the world repertoire: the overture to Gioachino Rossini’s opera The Thieving Magpie, Alexander Borodin's Polovtsian Dances, Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16, and George Gershwin's symphonic poem An American in Paris.

The musical dramaturgy of the evening organically combined Rossini's brilliant orchestral energy, Borodin's epic scale, Grieg's romantic lyricism, and Gershwin's jazz-influenced symphonic palette. This diversity of styles and eras allowed the audience to rediscover the richness of classical music’s expressive possibilities.

A special atmosphere was created by the Philharmonic's Summer Stage, where the music was performed under the open sky, enhancing the sense of closeness between performers and listeners. The closing of the season symbolically passed the baton to a new series of summer concerts, which has long become one of the most beloved cultural traditions for Baku residents and visitors.

The evening concluded with prolonged applause, as the audience expressed gratitude to the musicians for their inspired performance and the vibrant musical celebration that opened a new season of open-air concerts.