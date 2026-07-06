Israel's Katz clarifies ‘Death to Trump’ chants not considered constructive diplomatic language

6 July 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the country is ready to defend itself "at any time and against any threat", AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking about Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, the minister stressed that he was killed because he led Tehran's plan to destroy Israel, but "the destroyer was destroyed."

"Any Iranian leader who attempts to advance plans to destroy Israel will also be eliminated," he warned.

In addition, Katz emphasised that chants of "Death to Trump" during Khamenei's funeral procession "are a disgrace" and show "the true nature" of the ayatollah regime, which hides behind "the suits and smiles."

For the record, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that reconstruction of the Gaza Strip would not begin until Hamas is dismantled and the enclave is demilitarised, amid reports that rebuilding could move forward before the group is disarmed, AzerNEWS reports.

"There will be no reconstruction in Gaza without dismantling and demilitarising the Strip," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu also rejected media reports that United States President Donald Trump had asked Israel not to target Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon.

"This is a legend, fake news. He didn't say anything to me about it, and I didn't ask him. We operate according to our considerations," he said.