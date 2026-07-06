Azerbaijan deploys JF-17C fighters in latest air force drills [VIDEO]

6 July 2026 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani Air Force has conducted a series of training flights as part of the 2026 training plan approved by the country's Minister of Defence, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry, the exercises began with medical examinations of flight personnel, followed by comprehensive safety briefings and technical inspections of the aircraft before takeoff.

The practical flight program involved JF-17C (Block III), Su-25ML, Su-25, and L-39 aircraft, with pilots carrying out a range of operational training missions.

During the exercises, pilots performed both individual and formation flights, practising coordinated air operations, executing simulated combat missions, conducting tactical manoeuvres, identifying and engaging designated targets, and improving decision-making skills under special operational scenarios.

The drills were designed to enhance the combat readiness and professional proficiency of flight crews. Particular emphasis was placed on the safe and accurate execution of missions under varying meteorological and tactical conditions, while also improving the combat employment capabilities of the Air Force's aviation assets.

The training forms part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to strengthen the operational effectiveness and preparedness of its armed forces through regular combat-oriented exercises.