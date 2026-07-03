Russia’s new vehicle sales rise in first half of 2026

3 July 2026 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Sales of new vehicles in Russia rose by 12% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, reaching approximately 679,800 units, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which released the data on Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The market for domestically produced vehicles showed even stronger growth, expanding by 29.3% year-on-year to around 431,000 units between January and June. As a result, the share of locally produced cars in total new vehicle sales increased to 63.4%, up by more than 8 percentage points compared to the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

Passenger cars remained the main growth driver, with sales reaching 610,300 units, up 16% year-on-year. In contrast, other segments showed mixed dynamics: sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 18% to 40,000 units, truck sales declined by 9.1% to 24,600 units, while bus sales edged slightly lower by 0.3% to 4,900 units.

In June alone, new vehicle sales totaled 127,600 units, marking a 26.4% increase compared to June of the previous year.