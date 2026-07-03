Iran's army chief vows to avenge Khamenei's death

3 July 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami (pictured) vowed revenge against the United States and Israel for killing former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an airstrike that started the war on Iran on February 28, AzerNEWS reports.

"With a firmer resolve, we declare to the enemies of the Iranian nation – America and the criminal Zionist regime – that we will avenge the blood of the martyred leader [Khamenei]," Hatami said on the sidelines of the leader's funeral in Tehran.

Representatives from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which starts on Friday, according to Iranian state-linked news broadcaster IRIB.

Khamenei was killed aged 86 in a joint United States-Israeli air strike on his compound on February 28, the first day of the US-Israel war on Iran.