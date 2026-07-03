Mexican Embassy organizes cultural evening at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

3 July 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A cultural event organized by the Embassy of Mexico has been held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The evening took place as part of the anniversary exhibition "Elbay Rzaguliyev. An Artist Who Created from the Heart," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of a distinguished representative of Azerbaijani fine art.

The event aims to once again honor the memory of the People's Artist and highlight international interest in his rich artistic legacy. According to the museum's press service, the organization of the event by the Mexican diplomatic mission is not accidental, as Elbay Rzaguliyev's work includes pieces inspired by his travels around the world, including Latin America.

The evening was attended by ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan. Among the honored guests were representatives of the embassies of Austria, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, the United States, Ukraine, Croatia, and Argentina. Foreign diplomats highly appreciated the unique artistic language of the Azerbaijani master, and Rzaguliyev's distinctive perspective on other cultures attracted strong interest among those present.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by the Director of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, Honored Worker of Culture Shirin Melikova, and the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Victoria Romero. The head of the diplomatic mission, who actively supports the development of bilateral humanitarian and cultural projects, emphasized the special significance of this exhibition. In their speeches, the speakers highlighted that the evening was a clear example of how cultural dialogue goes far beyond the traditional museum format. According to them, the event not only represents a vivid example of successful cultural diplomacy but also contributes significantly to strengthening ties between the two countries.

Special attention during the official part was given to the international period of Elbay Rzaguliyev's artistic career. Speakers noted that his travels around the world, particularly his visit to Mexico, became an important source of inspiration and took a prominent place in his artistic legacy.

The event continued with a tour of the exhibition, which features around 80 works by Elbay Rzaguliyev. The display includes paintings, graphic works, film sketches, as well as archival photographs and multimedia materials illustrating different stages of the artist’s life and creative work. Visitors showed particular interest in paintings created during his foreign travels. Alongside his Mexican works, the exhibition also features pieces inspired by visits to the United States, Japan, Nepal, Italy, and other countries.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening was the performance by pianist Aytaj Rzaguliyeva, the artist's daughter. She performed selected works by Mexican composers, serving as a musical continuation of the exhibition's theme and recalling the important role Mexico played in Elbay Rzaguliyev's life and artistic journey.