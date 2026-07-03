Starmer says he is appalled by Russian attacks on Kyiv

3 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that he is "utterly appalled" by Russia's "barbaric" overnight attacks on Kyiv, AzerNEWS reports.

"These attacks are a stark reminder that while Ukraine continues to pursue peace, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues to inflict suffering and violence on the Ukrainian people. The UK will continue working with allies to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine in securing a just and lasting peace. We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Starmer said, echoing the statement from the German Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the death toll in the attacks rose to 20.