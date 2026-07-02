Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen ties in military education [PHOTOS]

2 July 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

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Rector of the National Defence University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov met with a delegation led by Vice Rector of the Turkish National Defence University, Lieutenant General Burhan Aktaş, AzerNEWS reports.

Welcoming the Turkish delegation, Major General Abdulov expressed his satisfaction at receiving them in Azerbaijan and emphasized that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations are founded on mutual trust, confidence, and friendship. He highlighted the ongoing reforms within Azerbaijan's military education system and their positive outcomes, providing the delegation with a comprehensive overview of the innovations introduced in line with international best practices.

Lieutenant General Aktaş expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, noting his pleasure at visiting Azerbaijan after a long period. He also extended his congratulations on 26 June – Armed Forces Day. The Vice Rector of the Turkish National Defense University described the Azerbaijani Army's remarkable development as a model for other countries and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to flourish under the motto, "One Nation, Two States".

During the meeting, the current state and future prospects of joint activities in the field of military education were discussed. The importance of enhancing the knowledge and skills of military personnel, training professional personnel, as well as conducting reciprocal visits for the exchange of experience, was emphasized. The sides also held a comprehensive exchange of views on a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of joint activities in the field of military education and discussed prospects for their further development. They emphasized the importance of enhancing the knowledge and professional competencies of military personnel, preparing highly qualified personnel, and promoting reciprocal visits as an effective mechanism for the exchange of experience. The sides also held an extensive exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Lieutenant General B.Aktaş recorded his remarks in the Book of Honored Guests. The sides then exchanged gifts and took a group photo.