President Aliyev calls EU Azerbaijan's main trading partner South Caucasus

1 July 2026 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani President emphasized that almost 70% of trade in the South Caucasus is trade with Azerbaijan.

"More than 40% of our trade is with member states, and for European Union, Azerbaijan is the main trading partner in the Southern Caucasus,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, AzerNEWS reports.

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