Oil prices record biggest quarterly drop since pandemic amid Strait of Hormuz reopening
Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures recorded their steepest quarterly declines since the COVID-19 pandemic, as easing geopolitical tensions and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz weighed on oil prices, AzerNEWS reports. According to Bloomberg, Brent crude futures fell by...
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