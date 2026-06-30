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Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Premium growth outpaces claims in Azerbaijan's property insurance market

30 June 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)
Premium growth outpaces claims in Azerbaijan's property insurance market
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Property insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan totalled ₼104.316 million ($61.4 million) in January-May 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Calculations show that the figure increased by...

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