President Ilham Aliyev approves memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Eswatini

30 June 2026 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of creating an advanced mechanism for providing public services between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology of Eswatini has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, after the Memorandum of Understanding enters into force, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Eswatini of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.

The "Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of establishing an advanced mechanism for the provision of public services between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology of Eswatini" was signed in Baku on May 19, 2026.