French presidential hopeful Mélenchon calls for France to leave NATO

30 June 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI) party and a candidate in France's 2027 presidential election, has called for France to withdraw from NATO and adopt a policy of cooperative neutrality while strengthening ties with China, AzerNEWS reports.

"There can be no question of remaining a member of NATO or joining any new military coalitions such as those being consolidated by Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom to address issues in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Mélenchon stressed, however, that leaving NATO would not prevent France from continuing defense cooperation with its European Union partners.

It should be noted that France is a founding member of NATO and serves as the alliance's third-largest contributor.

The LFI leader called for expanding dialogue and cooperation with China, arguing that diplomacy should take precedence over confrontation.

He also criticized forums such as the G7 and G20, describing them as examples of the "diplomacy of closed clubs." He said he favors a stronger and reformed United Nations capable of playing a more effective role in global governance.

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Mélenchon said negotiations with Moscow on mutual security guarantees should begin once Russia withdraws from Ukrainian territory. He added that any changes to internationally recognized borders as part of a future peace agreement should only take place with the consent of the populations living in the affected areas.

Image: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP