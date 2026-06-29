Philippines leads in solar panel use

29 June 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Residents of the Philippines are increasingly turning to rooftop solar panels as electricity prices continue to soar, making solar energy one of the fastest-growing alternatives in the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, the Philippines' largest electricity distributor, Meralco, recently raised power tariffs by 10% following the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which pushed global energy prices higher. As a result, demand for residential solar systems has surged, with the Philippines emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing markets for rooftop solar installations.

The average Filipino household now spends around 12% of its monthly income on electricity bills. Unlike many other Southeast Asian nations, the Philippines provides limited government subsidies for electricity, leaving consumers to pay some of the highest power prices in the region.

Homeowners say the falling cost of solar panels, combined with steadily rising electricity rates, has made investing in rooftop solar systems more financially attractive than ever. Many families expect to recover their installation costs within just a few years through lower monthly utility bills.

The Philippines receives abundant sunshine throughout the year, averaging 4.5 to 5.5 peak sun hours per day. This makes rooftop solar one of the country's most effective renewable energy solutions, allowing many households to significantly reduce their dependence on the national power grid while lowering long-term energy costs.