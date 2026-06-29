Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov enthralls audience at Opera Days [PHOTOS]

29 June 2026 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A solo concert by Honoured Artist, soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Ilham Nazarov, has been successfully held at the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert, titled "Countertenor," was organised as part of the 2nd Opera Days project.

The holder of one of the rarest male voices in academic music, the countertenor voice Ilham Nazarov, demonstrated the uniqueness of his timbre from the very first pieces. This voice, distinguished by a combination of lightness, airiness, and high expressiveness, is considered one of the most unusual and rarely encountered in world operatic practice. It is precisely thanks to this that the artist confidently performs a highly complex repertoire spanning different eras and styles.

The concert was opened by Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Professor, Honoured Art Worker Zumrud Dadashehade. She spoke about the singer's artistic journey, his professional achievements, and the significance of the rare countertenor voice in contemporary musical art, congratulating the artist on his successful performance.

From classical works of world and Azerbaijani music to vivid pages of vocal art from various styles, the evening's program demonstrated the artist’s extraordinary talent and high level of vocal mastery, turning each piece into an emotionally rich story.

Musical accompaniment was provided by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev under the baton of Honoured Artist, maestro Ayyub Guliyev. The precise and sensitive interaction between the orchestra and the soloist gave the program special cohesion and dramatic expressiveness.

A special highlight of the evening was the performance of Honoured Artist Farida Mammadova. The duets of the soloists became the climax of the concert and received an especially warm response from the audience thanks to the harmonious combination of voices and expressive musical palette.

The performers' appearances were consistently met with prolonged applause.

The concert became one of the most vivid events of the 2nd Opera Days, once again confirming that classical music in live performance continues to resonate with modern audiences and retains its emotional power.

The 2nd Opera Days project will conclude on June 30 with the premiere of Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Otello," which will serve as the final chord of the musical forum.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.