MFA: Israel’s decision on so-called "armenian genocide" causes serious concern

29 June 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed serious concern over a recent decision attributed to the government of Israel regarding the so-called "Armenian genocide", AzerNEWS reports.

"The distortion of the historical facts surrounding the events of 1915, and the reduction of a complex historical issue to a political decision without a sound legal or scholarly basis, are unacceptable.

Such actions do not contribute to reconciliation or mutual understanding. Instead, they deepen existing divisions and undermine efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

We call on the Israeli government to reconsider this decision.

Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to upholding historical truth, respecting the principles of international law, and promoting lasting peace and stability in the region," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Israeli government unanimously voted to officially recognize the so-called "armenian genocide," according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who announced the decision in a post on X.

The measure will now be placed on the agenda for a plenary vote in the Knesset.