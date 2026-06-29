Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss expansion of healthcare cooperation

29 June 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Minister of Health of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, met with a delegation led by the Minister of Health of Latvia, Hossam Abu Meri, who is visiting the country, AzerNEWS reports.

Teymur Musayev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia is successfully continuing in various fields, including the healthcare sector. He stated that there are favorable opportunities to expand mutual experience exchange in areas such as medical education, continuous professional development of physicians, scientific research activities, and the application of innovative medical approaches.

The minister emphasized that the digital transformation of the healthcare system is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s health policy, and he provided information about the measures being implemented in this direction.

During the meeting, it was noted that in 2025, the relevant institutions of the two countries signed an Agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, which represents an important step in the development of bilateral relations.

The Minister of Health of Latvia, Hossam Abu Meri, highlighted the dynamic development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the healthcare field. He stressed that such high-level meetings contribute to the development of healthcare systems, the expansion of professional knowledge and experience exchange, and the further strengthening of partnership between the two countries.

Both sides expressed confidence that cooperation between the Ministries of Health of Azerbaijan and Latvia will continue in the future based on mutual trust and shared interests.