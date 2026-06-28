More than 100 deaths recorded in Paris amid extreme heat conditions
An estimated 109 people have died in Paris due to extreme heat conditions reported on June 27, AzerNEWS reports foreign media.
The figure reportedly includes only deaths that occurred in homes and public places, and does not account for fatalities in nursing homes or hospitals.
In response to the abnormal heat, hospitals in Paris have activated an "emergency response plan."
Under this protocol, which is implemented in France during public health emergencies, medical facilities may recall staff from leave, increase bed capacity, and postpone non-urgent surgeries.
Red alerts have been issued in 37 departments, including Paris and surrounding areas, while 48 departments remain under an orange alert due to the ongoing heatwave.
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