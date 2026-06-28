Cloudy weather expected in Baku

28 June 2026 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan National Hydrometeorology Service has weather forecast for June 29, AzerNEWS reports.

The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy and intermittently overcast, with mostly dry conditions. However, brief light rain is possible in some areas in the morning. A southwesterly wind will be replaced by a moderate northwesterly wind in the morning.

Air temperature is expected to be 17–20°C at night and 23–28°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury, and relative humidity will be 55–65% at night.

In most regions of Azerbaijan, mainly dry weather is expected, although occasional rain is forecast in some mountainous and foothill areas during the day. In some places, short-term heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail are possible. Fog is expected in some mountainous areas during the night and morning. A westerly wind will blow.

Temperatures across the regions are expected to be 16–20°C at night and 27–32°C during the day, while in mountainous areas they will be 8–13°C at night and 16–21°C during the day, reaching up to 25–28°C in some places.